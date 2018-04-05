Iconic: The Escape Scarf

April 5th, 2018 by Guénola Pellen (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Before becoming a collector’s item, silk scarves adorned with map prints were actually distributed in World War II to allied pilots, who would hide them under their collars and use them to find their way through occupied territory.

In 1939, the British secret service created a covert organization — MI9 — responsible for giving Royal Air Force pilots flying over Germany and occupied territories a way to escape if they found themselves on the ground. An ingenious arsenal of objects was developed under the supervision of Christopher Clayton Hutton, a former R.A.F. pilot in World War I employed as a military intelligence officer in the new subsection of the British intelligence service.

Known as "Clutty" to his friends, he inspired the fictional character Q, the reno [...]