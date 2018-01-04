Subscribe
rhokhaya-diallo-marianne-france
French journalist Rokhaya Diallo and a bust of Marianne.

Is France More Racist Than America?

January 4th, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)
#, #

Anyone reading the op-ed published in the New York Times on December 28, 2017, would believe French people are racists who turn a blind eye, while Americans at least recognize the discrimination inflicted on African-Americans.

This hypothesis is based on the misfortunes of a French journalist of African descent, Rokhaya Diallo, who has made the papers in America while stirring up little debate in France. Ms. Diallo was supposedly ousted from the French National Digital Council, a consulting committee similar to many others set up by different governments, and tasked with examining the impact of the Internet on society. This exclusion is claimed to have been caused by Ms. Diallo’s public positions condemning the "institutional racism," or even "state racism" rearing its head in France.

Subscribers Only

To be able to access this article,
log in or subscribe to France-Amérique.

Related

  • France Discovers VettingFrance Discovers Vetting Both the French and American presidents have the power to appoint people of their choosing to thousands of public sector positions, starting with their cabinet. The difference in France, […] Posted in Opinion
  • The Obsolete Distinction Between Right and LeftThe Obsolete Distinction Between Right and Left While following the American and French presidential elections, it is hard to use the right-wing/left-wing distinction as a framework. The European-style division between classic liberals […] Posted in Opinion