©Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images

Macron Fooled by Trump

May 10th, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)
Macron is a European who believes in diplomacy and reconciliation between peoples, while Trump swears by the use of power. They belong to two worlds between which there are no feasible links.

Emmanuel Macron is discovering — assuming he was not already aware — that there is little to be gained from kissing the U.S. president on the cheeks. If the main diplomatic goal of Macron’s visit to Washington was to ensure the United States remained in the Iran nuclear deal, then it’s safe to say it was a failure. What’s more, the U.S.A. is very unlikely to rejoin the Paris climate change agreement.

Macron and Trump cannot meet each other halfway on the core issues because they inhabit two worlds that are unable to compromise with each other. Macron is a European with a founded belief in diplomacy and international cooperation. Most French people share this optimistic, pacifistic vision that has defined the country since 1945. Trump, however, prefers muscled clashes. For the POTUS, to oppose is to exist.

The Trumpist ideology requires adversaries in order to impose its superior virility. And when the adversary is Muslim – and as undesirable as the Ayatollah-led Iranian regime — it’s all the better for Trump and his supporters. Macron sings the praises of democracy for all peoples and, in word if not in deed, remains faithful to the French tradition of human rights. Trump, on the other hand, has given up on exporting democracy. He continues to laud the world’s despots, from Russia and China to Egypt. He even declared that the leader of North Korea — a tyrant-cum-slave-driver far worse than the head of the Iranian government — was “honorable.”

And yet the U.S. president encouraged the people of Iran to rise up against the regime but offered no such support to the Egyptians or the North Koreans. All sense and logic have vanished, save perhaps for the idea that, for Trump, some people have a right to freedom, but not Arabs or those from the Far East. This sort of discrimination is outlawed in France.

Can we say that Macron was wrong to go to Washington? Of course not, as he also spoke before Congress in the knowledge that Trump is only the president and that his power is offset by that of judges and of Congress itself. Macron lost the Iranian battle against Trump, but he hasn’t lost the war.

