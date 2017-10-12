Maison Kayser is Coming to Washington D.C.

October 12th, 2017 by Clément Thiery (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The Maison Kayser chain of bakeries and cafés is continuing to convert Americans to the art of good bread. The French company originally moved to New York in 2012, and is set to open two new sites in Washington D.C. at the end of November.

Eric Kayser is storming forward with his conquest of the United States. After opening 12 bakeries in New York, the Eastern French baker first looked to Chicago, Boston, Miami, and Los Angeles as potential cities for expansion. But it is in fact in Downtown Washington that the French chain will open two new stores in late November. The exact date is yet to be announced.

The first bakery will open at 1345 F Street NW, just a stone’s throw from the White House. The second will be at 650 Massachusetts Avenue NW near Mount Vernon Square and the Convention Center. The heart of the American capital, with its institutions, office blocks, and hotels, is a choice location for the French company. “We want to appeal to a new clientele,” said recently Awa Tall, manager of three Kayser bakeries in New York. “Our targets are businesspeople who don’t have much time for lunch.”

As it prepares for its arrival in Washington, Maison Kayser is on the lookout for bread bakers, cooks, servers, bussers, hosts and hostesses, assistant managers, and store supervisors. Several job offers have recently been made available. Eric Kayser is also looking to establish his company on the West Coast in the next five years, and hopes to launch a catering service.

“The Americans are easy to convince because they’re curious,” said Maison Kayser CEO Louis-Jean Egasse last March, confident in the company’s bright future in the United States. The 12 New York bakeries are said to be the chain’s most profitable. As Egasse sees it: “If it’s good, they’ll come back for more!”