Open-Air French Cinema at Miami Beach

The Films on the Beach festival is returning to Miami Beach until May 30, with a line-up of films shown in an open-air setting. The fourth edition of the festival, on the theme of “French Teen Spirit,” will include seven French movies.
Organized with the cultural services of the French embassy in Washington, the Films on the Beach festival is using this edition to celebrate the rebellion of French youth from the 1960s until today. The line-up focuses on major adolescent topics, such as school life, first public demonstrations, first kisses and first holidays with friends. Audiences can expect a wonderful walk down memory lane.
May 7, 1 pm: Young and Beautiful (Jeune et Jolie) by François Ozon (2013)
O Cinema, Miami Beach
May 9, 8:30 pm: Once in a Lifetime (Les Héritiers) by Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar (2014)
Soundscape Park, Miami Beach
May 16, 8:30 pm: A Summer’s Tale (Conte d’été) by Eric Rohmer (1996)
Soundscape Park, Miami Beach
May 21, 6:30 pm: The Trial of Joan of Arc (Le Procès de Jeanne d’Arc) by Robert Bresson (1962)
Miami Beach Cinematheque
May 23, 8:30 pm: Camille Rewinds (Camille Redouble) by Noémie Lvovsky (2012)
Soundscape Park, Miami Beach
May 28, 7:30 pm: Swagger by Olivier Babinet (2016)
Faena Bazaar, Miami Beach
May 30, 8:30 pm: Wild Reeds (Les Roseaux Sauvages) by André Téchiné (1994)
Soundscape Park, Miami Beach
Films on the Beach
From 9 to 30 May 2017
The films will be screened in French with English subtitles
Free entry
