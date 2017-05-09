Open-Air French Cinema at Miami Beach

May 9th, 2017 by Elise Quinio (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The Films on the Beach festival is returning to Miami Beach until May 30, with a line-up of films shown in an open-air setting. The fourth edition of the festival, on the theme of “French Teen Spirit,” will include seven French movies.

Organized with the cultural services of the French embassy in Washington, the Films on the Beach festival is using this edition to celebrate the rebellion of French youth from the 1960s until today. The line-up focuses on major adolescent topics, such as school life, first public demonstrations, first kisses and first holidays with friends. Audiences can expect a wonderful walk down memory lane.

May 7, 1 pm: Young and Beautiful (Jeune et Jolie) by François Ozon (2013)

O Cinema, Miami Beach

May 9, 8:30 pm: Once in a Lifetime (Les Héritiers) by Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar (2014)

Soundscape Park, Miami Beach

May 16, 8:30 pm: A Summer’s Tale (Conte d’été) by Eric Rohmer (1996)

Soundscape Park, Miami Beach

May 21, 6:30 pm: The Trial of Joan of Arc (Le Procès de Jeanne d’Arc) by Robert Bresson (1962)

Miami Beach Cinematheque

May 23, 8:30 pm: Camille Rewinds (Camille Redouble) by Noémie Lvovsky (2012)

Soundscape Park, Miami Beach

May 28, 7:30 pm: Swagger by Olivier Babinet (2016)

Faena Bazaar, Miami Beach

May 30, 8:30 pm: Wild Reeds (Les Roseaux Sauvages) by André Téchiné (1994)

Soundscape Park, Miami Beach

Films on the Beach

From 9 to 30 May 2017

The films will be screened in French with English subtitles

Free entry