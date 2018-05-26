Outdoor French Movies Are Back in New York for the Summer

May 26th, 2018 by Justine Creteur



Starting on June 1, the Films on the Green festival returns to New York City for its 11th year with 12 classic and contemporary films surrounding the topic of gastronomy in French culture, thanks to the productions of the French Embassy, FACE Foundation, and NYC Parks.

The outdoor French film festival screenings begin at sunset, just in time to make you salivate about Parisian bistros and Southern French meals. All films have English subtitles, except for the July 11 screening which is in French with Spanish subtitles.

The festival begins on June 1 with the French comedic icon Louis de Funès in Le Grand Restaurant, as he is suspected of killing a South American head of state that disappears in his restaurant. Brilliant in chase scenes and laughter, this movie shows the comic nature of quid-pro-quos and games in French cinema.

After a series of films ranging from family dynamics during Christmas dinner preparations to a mystery in the French upper middle class, the festival ends with Le Fils de l’épicier, starring Nicolas Cazalé, famous for his role in 2004 movie Le Grand Voyage, who is forced to abandon his life in the city to return to his family in province. The film explores the ins and outs of this working family and produces a moving and endearing comedy about the struggle between the city and countryside.

Program

June 1, 8:30pm, Central Park Cedar Hill, Fifth Avenue & 79th Street

Le Grand Restaurant by Jacques Besnard, 1966

With Louis de Funès, Bernard Blier, Maria-Rosa Rodriguez

June 8, 8:30pm, Washington Square Park, Manhattan

L’odeur de la papaye verte (The Scent of Green Papaya) by Trần Anh Hùng, 1993)

With Tran Nu Yên-Khê, Lu Man San, Truong Thi Loc

June 15, 8:30pm, Washington Square Park, Manhattan

La règle du jeu (The Rules of the Game) by Jean Renoir, 1939

With Nora Gregor, Paulette Dubost, Mila Parély, Marcel Dalio, Julien Carette, Roland Toutain

June 22, 8:30pm, Transmitter Park, Brooklyn

La Bûche by Danièle Thompson, 1999

With Sabine Azéma, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Emmanuelle Béart, Claude Rich, Françoise Fabian

June 29, 8:30pm, Transmitter Park, Brooklyn

Garçon! by Claude Sautet, 1983

With Yves Montand, Jacques Villeret, Nicole Garcia

July 6, 8:30pm, Tompkins Square Park, Manhattan

Le Boucher (The Butcher) by Claude Chabrol, 1970

With Stéphane Audran, Jean Yanne, Antonio Passalia

July 11, 8:30pm, J. Hood Wright Park, Manhattan

El discreto encanto de la burguesía (The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie) by Luis Buñuel, 1972

With Fernando Rey, Jean-Pierre Cassel, Stéphane Audran, Delphine Seyrig

July 13, 8:30pm, Tomkins Square Park, Manhattan

Les Emotifs anonymes (Romantics Anonymous) by Jean-Pierre Améris, 2010

With Benoît Poelvoorde, Isabelle Carré

July 20, 8:30pm, Riverside Park Pier I, Manhattan

Tu seras mon fils (You Will Be My Son) by Gilles LeGrand, 2013

With Lorànt Deutsch, Neils Arestrup, Nicolas Bridet, Patrick Chesnais

July 27, 8:30pm, Riverside Park Pier I, Manhattan

Les Saveurs du palais (Haute Cuisine) by Christian Vincent, 2012

With Catherine Frot, Jean d’Ormesson, Arthur Dupont

September 1, 8:30pm, Jack Alter Fort Lee Community Center, Fort Lee, NJ

Peau d’âne (Donkey Skin) by Jacques Demy, 1970

With Catherine Deneuve, Jean Marais, Jacques Perrin, Delphine Seyrig

September 6, 7:30pm, Columbia University, Manhattan

Le Fils de l’épicier (The Grocer’s Son), by Eric Guirado, 2007

With Nicolas Cazalé, Clotilde Hesme, Daniel Duval, Jeanne Goupil