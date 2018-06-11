Paris Attitude, the Agency Specialized in Leasing Long-Term Furnished Apartments in Paris

June 11th, 2018 by France-Amérique



[Partner Article]

With more than 6000 luxury-style apartments, Paris Attitude, specialized in rent for short and long-term furnished apartments, fits the needs of professionals in Paris as well as French expatriates returning to the capital.

A furnished apartment, readily equipped with all the necessary amenities, and positioned close to the most prominent French business locations, starting with the Défense district: this is the solution created by Paris Attitude to seduce both the international businessmen and women arriving in Paris for work and the working French expatriates who return to Paris and are waiting on a place to live.

The apartment rental agency adapts its prices to the different types of occupational mobility, attracting a wide choice of 6,000 luxury-style furnished apartments that have excellent quality-price ratio. Ranging from furnished studios to 6 room condos, with either an Haussmannian glare or loft style, the agency offers apartments situated in the intra-muros districts of Paris as well as the Hauts de Seine, Neuilly sur Seine, Boulogne Billancourt and Levallois. To avoid any unexpected surprises upon arrival, the apartments are chosen through a selective process and regulated frequently under a team of professionals with strict quality controls.

It is with these guarantees in mind that renters are confident enough to book their stay in the city for their business trip or long-term stay as an expatriate. Bookings may be completed either online — the website uses configurations to narrow your search based on neighborhood, district, and type of property: atypical apartments or luxury apartments — or through the rental agency specialists.

From the very first interaction with clients, Paris Attitude stands out through their warm approach and high standards, and ensure that their customers find an apartment that is the perfect fit. Their multilingual apartment hunters are specialized in finding the most convenient living situation for working professionals and their families, and guarantee responses within 24 hours. All of their customers’ demands are taken up with one interlocutor, from the creation of a dossier through the return of the keys upon leaving. The consulting specialists, understanding of the instability of expatriates and workers abroad, are attentive to make sure they can respond to clients’ demands and needs to the best of their ability.

Paris Attitude’s philosophy towards customer service encapsulates every aspect of the stay. Their team takes care of organizing and checking in on the apartment, household cleaning, breakfast deliveries, transfers to and from airports, and baggage check service upon arrival or departure. Organized like a high-end concierge, the Paris Attitude teams can also book tickets for shows and expositions — experiences that, like living in the heart of the city, make your business trip or expatriation even more enriching.



Ready to move in?

Contact & reservations:

Website: www.parisattitude.com

Email: mail@parisattitude.com

Phone: +33 (0)1 42 96 31 46

Address: 21 rue Vauvenargues, 75018 Paris