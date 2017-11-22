Presidents of the Rich

November 22nd, 2017 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The tax reforms introduced by Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron have done nothing to improve the social and economic situations of our two countries. Instead, they are making the richest richer and widening the inequality gap.

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron have committed to parallel tax reforms whose consequences, in both countries, weigh heavy on the middle classes while cutting taxes for wealthy businesses and individuals. The approach is nothing new; in every country, the government will take the money it needs from those who are easiest to tax — employees and the retired. The poor have no resources to take, and the rich — who would make excellent tax payers — use every fiscal trick in the book to slip through the tax collector’s grasp, and most often without ever breaking the law.

It has just been revealed that Apple pays little or no tax, and that the richest man in France, Bernard Arnault, doesn’t pay much either. In which case, what is the point in France of scrapping wealth tax on moveable assets (based on their market value), and in America of reducing tax rates on the highest incomes? Is it simply to help out the handful of super-rich individuals in the presidential entourage? This is a likely explanation for Trump, but I am less sure about Macron. Both presidents defend their stance with economic arguments, stating the wealthy will invest more in the national economy if the government allows them to keep more of their money. This, however, is a risky tactic. The rich employ wealth-growing strategies that are indifferent to national borders, and that goes for both Apple and LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.).

The difference between our two countries is less founded in these vague fiscal policies than in the behavior of the rich and the super-rich. In the United States, they donate large amounts of money to philanthropic works, museums, and universities to obtain forgiveness for their fortunes. In France, the super-rich voluntarily give little back, and their rare foundations and charities contribute to the reputation of their brands, not the common good.