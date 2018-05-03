“Racer and the Jailbird” in U.S. Theaters

May 3rd, 2018 by Ariane Fert (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Adèle Exarchopoulos (Blue is the Warmest Color) and Matthias Schoenaerts (Of Rust and Bone) star in this combination of an American film noir and a French crime movie, out in the U.S. on May 4.

After a stint in Hollywood with The Drop, a 2014 thriller adapted from a short story by Dennis Lehane, young director Michaël Roskam has returned to his native Belgium. This latest offering sees the filmmaker reunited with Matthias Schoenaerts, his favorite actor introduced to the world in Bullhead (2012), who plays the role of the mysterious Gino, a man tortured by his past.

When Gino crosses paths with Bénédicte, a fiery racecar driver (played by Adèle Exarchopoulos, who shot to fame in Abdellatif Kechiche’s Blue is the Warmest Color), the pair fall in love at first sight. They are meant to be together, but Gino is hiding a secret. The kind that can put you and those you love in danger. Gino is a gangster who has spent most of his life in prison. He is ready to put his past behind him to marry Bénédicte, but his last robbery is set to catch up with him…

“I wanted Racer and the Jailbird to be a combination of an American film noir and a French crime movie,” says the director. “But unlike other, traditional genre films, I wanted the love story to be at the heart of the plot, with crime as a secondary theme.”



U.S. release: May 4, 2018

Run time: 130 min

Director: Michaël Roskam

With: Matthias Schoenaerts, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Sam Louwyck, Jean-Benoît Ugeux

Distributor: Super LTD