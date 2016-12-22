Recipe: Chestnut Mousse and Vanilla Cream Custard

December 22nd, 2016 by France-Amérique



To celebrate a Christmas the French way, France-Amérique prepared for you a delicious forest-themed holiday menu: a crispy capon with chestnuts, gingerbread, and foie gras, and a chestnut mousse with vanilla cream custard.

Serves 6

PREPARATION

Mousse: 20 minutes (the day before)

Cream custard: 20 minutes (the day before)

USTENSILS

1 mixer

1 big bowl

1 ice box

1 measuring glass or scales

2 pans

1 ice cream scoop

INGREDIENTS

For the mousse:

3 cups skimmed milk

4 vanilla beans

10 egg yolks

½ whipped cream container

¼ lb. granulated sugar

1 1/4 lb. chestnut puree

For the cream custard:

3 cups skimmed milk

1/4 lb. granulated sugar

12 eggs

4 vanilla beans

Chocolate chips

1 can whipped cream

METHOD

For the mousse:

Pour milk in a pan, add slit vanilla beans and sugar. Beat the egg yolks and the remaining sugar in a big bowl. Mix with a small amount of boiling milk and pour the mixture in pan. Add the chestnut puree and mix, let cool and delicately add the whipped cream. Put in the freezer.

For the cream custard:

Boil the quart of milk with the split vanilla beans. Whip the eggs and ¼ lb of sugar in a big bowl. Slowly pour the milk and keep on whipping. Pour the mixture in a pan, cook slowly for about 15 minutes until it thickens. Do not boil. Cool and remove the vanilla beans. Keep refrigerated and take out the following day. Cover the plates with the crème and place 2 scoops of iced mousse in the center. Add a few chocolate chips, a splash of whipped cream and some chestnuts crumbs.



WINE PAIRING

– Moet & Chandon, Nectar Imperial, Demi-Sec (Champagne, France)

– Laetitia, Arroyo Grande Valley, Cuvée M 2011 (California, United States)

Recipe published in the December 2015 issue of France-Amérique.