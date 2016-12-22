Recipe: Crispy Capon with Chestnuts

To celebrate a Christmas the French way, France-Amérique prepared for you a delicious forest-themed holiday menu: a crispy capon with chestnuts, gingerbread, and foie gras, and a chestnut mousse with vanilla cream custard.
Serves 6
PREPARATION
The stuffing (30 minutes) should be prepared the day before.
Cooking time on the day: 2 hours
USTENSILS
1 paintbrush
INGREDIENTS
Poultry:
1 capon
For the stuffing:
3 shallots
1/2 red onion
1/4 lb. gingerbread
3 slices of brioche
4 generous slices of foie gras
10 minced chestnuts
Flat parsley
Walnut oil
For the garnish:
1/4 lb. whole chesnuts
4 minced red cabbages
1 cup liquid cream
Liquid honey
Orange chutney
Maraschino cherries
Star anise
METHOD
Preheat the oven at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) and make the stuffing. Chop half of the onion, the 2 shallots, the gingerbread, the chestnuts, 3 slices of foie gras, the parsley and fry them in walnut oil. Put the stuffed capon in the oven. Reduce the heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) and cook for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Add a glass of vegetable stock on the chestnuts. Baste constantly until well roasted. Smear the capon with honey and add a few star anises for decoration. Add maraschino cherries, chutney and stewed red cabbage with cream to the chestnuts.
WINE PAIRING
– Veuve Clicquot, Grande Dame, 2004 (Champagne, France)
– Roederer Estate, L’Hermitage, 2007 (California, United States)
Recipe published in the December 2015 issue of France-Amérique.
