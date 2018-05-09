“Revenge” in U.S. Theaters

May 9th, 2018 by Ariane Fert (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The first feature-length film from French director Coralie Fargeat, out in the U.S. on May 11, combines the revenge-movie and western genres.

Three 40-something CEOs say goodbye to their wives and families, and set off for a secluded house in a desert strewn with canyons for their annual hunting weekend. The yearly firearm-fest is a way to relieve stress and assert their virility. However, this time, one of them has brought his mistress, Jen, a tantalizing young woman who catches the eyes of the other two men. Things spiral out of control, and Jen is left for dead in the wilderness, but survives, and the hunting weekend quickly turns into a manhunt.

In a blend of revenge-movie and western genres, this first feature-length film from French director Coralie Fargeat portrays the leading character’s shift from a Lolita figure to a predator. The filmmaker has appropriated the codes of so-called “virile” cinema to promote a feminist stance and, in light of the Weinstein scandal, a relevant work. While the storyline is somewhat basic, Revenge is a flawless film in terms of visual inspiration and breathtaking sequence shots. The movie was a storming success at its presentation at the Sundance Festival in February. A hard-hitting, original work from today’s generation of French directors.



U.S. release: May 11, 2018

Run time: 108 min

Director: Coralie Fargeat

With: Matilda Lutz, Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, Guillaume Bouchède

Distributor: Shudder/Neon