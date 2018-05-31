“Rodin” in U.S. Theater

May 31st, 2018 by Ariane Fert (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



A century after his death, Auguste Rodin is the world’s most famous sculptor after Michelangelo. A film coming out in the U.S. on June 1 explores the most inventive yet tormented period of the artist’s life.

It is hard to imagine that this tremendous artist was still unknown at the age of 40 in 1880. However, that year he was commissioned for the first time by the French government. The result was The Gates of Hell, a group work comprised of different sculptures, some of which forged his reputation such as The Kiss and The Thinker.

At the time, although still with his lifelong companion Rose, Rodin (Vincent Lindon) meets the young Camille Claudel (Izïa Higelin), his most gifted student who becomes his assistant and then his mistress. The pair spend ten years together. A decade of mutual admiration, complicit work, and passion. But their eventual separation leaves them both devastated for many years… This 29th feature-length movie from Jacques Doillon (The Crying Woman, The Pirate, The Temptation of Isabelle) rigorously explores the most inventive yet tormented period of Rodin’s life.



U.S. release: June 1, 2018

Ru time: 119 min

Director: Jacques Doillon

With: Vincent Lindon, Izïa Higelin, Séverine Caneele, Edward Akrout

Distributor: Cohen Media Group