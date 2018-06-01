Sign Washed Away by Hurricane Sandy Found in France

June 1st, 2018 by France-Amérique



A new kind of message in a bottle was recently discovered in Southwestern France: a real estate sign that was posted on a house in Brielle, New Jersey and washed away by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The New Jersey-based agency Diane Turton, Realtors is now proud to be a “truly global” company. One of its signs, which was posted on a beachfront residence and torn off by Hurricane Sandy in October 2012, traveled 3,500 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. It touched land five years later at Pin Sec beach, near Bordeaux, where it was found by a passer-by.

Alerted of the discovery, the American real estate agency immediately shared the news on its Facebook page.