“Souvenir” in U.S. Theaters

March 2nd, 2018 by Ariane Fert (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Isabelle Huppert is back on the American silver screens. She will appear in Souvenir, the second feature-length film by Belgian director Bavo Defurne, out in the U.S. on March 2.

Liliane is an employee at a charcuterie factory, and one day she is recognized by Jean, one of her young colleagues. Liliane is in fact a former pop singer who enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame during the 1970s. The young man and aspiring boxer quickly falls in love, and decides to help her get back on stage…

Isabelle Huppert is excellent in her role as a washed-up celebrity, and also sings the songs composed for the movie by U.S. band Pink Martini. Her co-star Kévin Azaïs (first discovered in 2015 in Thomas Cailley’s Love at First Fight) also puts on an authentic performance. Souvenir is the second feature-length film from Belgian director Bavo Defurne, and while presented as a feel-good movie, it is subtler than it first appears. Audiences may be surprised to feel the palpable emotion that slowly grows between these seemingly mismatched characters.



U.S. release: March 2

Director: Bavo Defurne

With: Isabelle Huppert, Kévin Azaïs, Johan Leysen

Running time: 90 min

Distributor: Strand

Article published in the March 2018 issue of France-Amérique.