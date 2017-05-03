The African Youth Revolution Portrayed Through Cinema

May 3rd, 2017 by Elise Quinio (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The African Film Festival (AFF) is back again this year, aiming to create a dialogue between the African continent and American audiences through cinema. The 24th edition of the New York festival will be held from May 3 to 9, 2017.

Some 25 movies and 36 short films on the theme of “the people’s revolution” will be shown at the Walter Reade Theater and the Francesca Beale Theater in New York this year. “These young people are driving change in African society,” says Mahen Bonetti, the festival director. “Our line-up reflects their expectations in terms of origins, cultural identity and dignity.”

Five French-language short films and two French-language feature films will be shown over the six-day festival. Kanyekanye by Miklas Manneke transposes Romeo and Juliette’s story of doomed love into a South African village. The Franco-Tunisian feature film by Férid Boughedir, Sweet Smell of Spring, follows the journey of a young graduate who leaves his native village in search of work. The short film A Place for Myself by Rwandan director Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo portrays a young albino girl struggling against discrimination.

Alongside the festival, the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center at the Lincoln Center in New York will be presenting the work of Zimbabwean artist and choreographer Nora Chipaumire. Several events have been organized, including a digital exhibition on the influence of comic-book heroes on the Afro-American community (Afro Promo #1 (Kinglady)), a virtual reality film about African street dancing (Afripedia – Dance Battle 360°), and a short film about experimental dance (Body Mechanics).

African Film Festival

From May 3 to 9, 2017

At the Walter Reade Theater and the Francesca Beale Theater, New York

www.africanfilmny.org