Subscribe
free-market-france
©Antonio Iannalfi/iStock

The Free Market Lives On in France

January 11th, 2018 by Guy Sorman
#, #

In his latest book, Nobel Prize-winning French economist Jean Tirole addresses the problems of the modern economy with market-based solutions.

From an American perspective, the French have never embraced the free market. France has the second-highest ratio of spending to GDP and the fourth-highest rate of taxation among all OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] nations — outpaced only by its Scandinavian neighbors. France’s new president Emmanuel Macron, a former economic minister and investment banker, is committed to restructuring the French economy. It’s too early to bet that he will succeed, as his reform campaign has pitted him against the various vested interests within the nation’s public sector.

In his fight for market reforms, M [...]

Subscribers Only

To be able to access this article,
log in or subscribe to France-Amérique.

Related

  • Presidents of the RichPresidents of the Rich The tax reforms introduced by Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron have done nothing to improve the social and economic situations of our two countries. Instead, they are making the richest […] Posted in Opinion
  • Will the French Say Au Revoir to Croissants?Will the French Say Au Revoir to Croissants? The American press has recently reported on the current butter shortage in France, and some fear that bakery-made croissants are facing extinction. Even king cake, a delicacy shared by […] Posted in Opinion