The French-American Business Awards Are Back

May 24th, 2018 by France-Amérique



Who will receive the Start-Up of the Year award? Find out in San Francisco on June 7 at the French-American Business Awards!

Preparations for the fifth edition of the French-American Business Awards (FABA) are underway. This competition distinguishes the best French-American companies in Northern California, and this year will feature 58 nominees across 11 categories such as agrobusiness, high-tech, wine, and U.S. investments in France.

Founded in 2014 by the French-American Chamber of Commerce in San Francisco, the French-American Business Awards strive to showcase the success of the French-American community in the San Francisco Bay Area and inspire others to strive for the same goals. The nominated companies will be assessed by a jury of 120 local businesspeople chosen for their expertise and knowledge of the American market. The performances of each entity over the last three years will be put under the microscope, and 22 of them will receive an award.

