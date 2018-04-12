The French Tradition of Striking

April 12th, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The French once expressed their discontent by putting up barricades. Today, they go on strike.

It is true that barricades have not been seen in Paris since May 1968. Charles de Gaulle, who was president at the time, decided to remove the cobblestones and cover the streets with asphalt instead. No more stones, no more barricades. But going head to head with a strike is both different and far more complex, especially given that the vast majority of French people believe the action is necessary — even when they are affected by it. The government of Emmanuel Macron, like those of his predecessors, continues to hope in vain that service users will turn against the strikers. After all, they cause problems for users, make them waste a lot of time and money, and what’s more they are civil servants who cannot be fired.

However, this matters little to the French, who all unite in their support of the strikes — theatrical representations of past revolutions, which still inspire a certain national nostalgia. But when the dust settles, no one emerges victorious. The strikers never achieve anything more than the continuation of the status quo, the users and companies are beleaguered by the difficulties imposed on their lives and activities, and the government is viewed as having provoked this pointless chaos.

When seen from the United States, this French culture of striking — as it is a cultural tradition — can be hard to grasp. Strikes are rare in America, and usually only affect private businesses. In the public sector, the precedents set by Ronald Reagan generally hold sway: in 1981, when 11,000 air traffic controllers — federal employees — went on strike, the president simply fired and replaced them all. This unpleasant memory still haunts American unionists, who have since become very wary.

I would not go so far as to place French striking culture and American cautiousness at two ends of a spectrum. As we speak, teachers in Oklahoma are striking to obtain higher salaries. But U.S. strikes are not cut from the same cloth as their French counterparts; money is generally the bottom line in the United States, while the French also fight for principles and, in particular, against capitalism.

In two weeks, the French will be celebrating the Fête du Travail — Labor Day — on May 1, by taking the day off. But how many of them know this date commemorates a violent strike that took place in Chicago on May 1, 1886?