The Paris Attacks Land on Netflix

June 7th, 2018 by France-Amérique



“Fluctuat Nec Mergitur.” She is tossed by the waves but doesn’t sink. The Paris motto was on everybody’s lips on the day following the terror attacks that killed 130 people on November 13, 2015. This is also the (French) title of a three-part documentary series about the evening, available for streaming on Netflix since June 1.

French documentary-making brothers Gédéon and Jules Naudet, famous for their documentary 9/11 about the World Trade Center attacks, left New York to meet with witnesses of the Paris attacks. They interviewed survivors, police officers, and French president François Hollande and his Minister of the Interior Bernard Cazeneuve (but somehow forgot to talk with the victims’ families and relatives).

The mini-series “is a shocking, restrained account of a national tragedy,” wrote the website Indiewire.com, equating the documentary to a “memorial.” Decider.com described the documentary as a “haunting series of recollection” and a “necessary historical document.”