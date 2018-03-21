“The Workshop” in U.S. Theaters

March 21st, 2018 by Ariane Fert (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Laurent Cantet picked up the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2008 for The Class, and has now co-written another work — his eight feature-length film — with his partner-in-crime Robin Campillo (director of the wildly acclaimed 120 Beats Per Minute).

Successful writer Olivia (Marina Foïs) leaves Paris to spend a summer in La Ciotat, near Marseille, leading a writing workshop for working-class teens. One of the group, Antoine (Matthieu Lucci), is a sullen young man with a penchant for firearms and far-right rhetoric. He soon clashes with Olivia, who finds herself both frightened and fascinated by the violence within him. The movie portrays a wayward, bitter French youth, and Laurent Cantet offers a political vision of the dialogue between two worlds that struggle to interact, without trying to teach lessons or point fingers.



U.S. release: March 23

Director: Laurent Cantet

With: Marina Foïs, Matthieu Lucci, Florian Beaujean

Distributor: Strand

Running Time: 113 min

Article published in the March 2018 issue of France-Amérique.