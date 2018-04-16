“This Is Our Land” in U.S. Theaters

April 16th, 2018 by Ariane Fert (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The tenth movie from Lucas Belvaux analyzes the message and methods used by a far-right, populist political party to gain a following in a village in France.

Pauline is a visiting nurse in Northern France and well-liked by her patients. One day she is approached by high-ranking members of a far-right party called the Patriotic Block, and is asked to represent them in the local elections alongside the party leader. While initially reluctant, Pauline is gradually won over by the party’s flattering, simplistic message. Upon its release in France last year, This Is Our Land was heavily criticized by the Front National — France’s far-right party led by Marine Le Pen.

The analogy is stark, and director Lucas Belvaux — who also chose to release the movie in the midst of the 2017 French presidential campaign — hardly denies it. “Everything to do with the far right, its different components, its power systems, and everything expressed online (known as the fachosphère in French) are all very well-documented. We didn’t make anything up, other than aspects directly related to the storyline,” he says. “I tried to describe a political party, and understand its impact, effectiveness, and power of seduction. I wanted to expose the confusion it cultivates, the fears it stirs up, and those it uses to its advantage.” A movie that resonates with current political affairs.



U.S. Release: April 18 (New York), April 27 (Los Angeles)

Run time: 114 min

Director: Lucas Belvaux

With: Emilie Dequenne, André Dussollier, Catherine Jacob, Guillaume Gouix

