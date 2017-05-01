“Tomorrow,” An Environmental Road Movie

May 1st, 2017 by Ariane Fert (Translated from French by Farah Nayeri)



After a successful run in France, environmental activist Cyril Dion and actress Mélanie Laurent’s film tries its luck on the big screen in America.

It’s the story of a small documentary film funded thanks to a crowd-sourcing website, after a lack of initial interest from producers. Two years later, the film has drawn more than a million spectators in France. Rather than dwell on alarming scientific findings concerning the future of the planet, the two directors have the idea of traveling across the planet, from Detroit to Copenhagen via Basel and southern India, in search of positive initiatives.

This optimistic road movie, neither overly technical nor moralizing, captures the viewer’s attention and generates enthusiasm by offering concrete and intelligent solutions. Tomorrow has already had screenings in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, and if the word of mouth continues to be positive, should soon be touring the United States.



The trailer: