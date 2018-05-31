Transatlantic Cousins

May 31st, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexis Cornel)



At first glance, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron seem to have nothing in common. The two men, however, share certain similarities.

The former is twice as old and antagonistic; the latter even-tempered and well-behaved. Trump flouts all protocol, while the French president upholds European good manners. Trump is a nationalist and a populist, hostile to immigrants and to anything he labels un-American; he promotes the nation’s turn inward towards its own territory and its own values; he is instinctively distrustful of outsiders and of trade; he does not believe in diplomacy and considers shows of force and even bellicose gestures to be the best response to rivals, allies, and enemies — if he were even inclined to distinguish between these three groups. Macron, on the other hand, represents an open concept of French culture; he warmly welcomes international contributions, is committed to active diplomacy, demonizes neither individuals nor groups, and considers what we call globalization as a benefit to humanity. We can add that Macron does nothing to hide his fervent Catholicism, while Trump’s religion is closer to the worship of material success.

“At the same time,” as Macron might say, as we watched the two men embrace each other in word and in deed during their recent meeting in Washington, certain similarities became apparent. Both attained the summit of power without going through the usual labyrinth of a political career. From the beginning, they spoke directly to the people without the intermediary of a party, making use of the more powerful weapon of mass and social media. Both have proved themselves masters of modern “communication”; they believe in it and are familiar with all its techniques. Macron and Trump are men of marketing and communications, highly skilled at selling themselves, and both have made it work. Aloof from parties and traditional political dealings, they are inventing a new form of politics as well as a new ideological rift. Macron is neither of the right nor of the left; Trump is really neither a Republican nor a Democrat, neither conservative nor classic liberal.

The new frontier is globalization, and the pressing question is that of an open or a closed society. Trump takes the side of closing, Macron of opening, but they agree that this vital debate of our times is superseding all previous quarrels. And despite the fact they seem to oppose each other directly, it is clear that both sing the praises of personal success rather than collective solidarity. This has earned Macron the reputation, rightly or not, of being the president of the rich. Macron rejects this, because in France it is an insult, but Trump embraces the title, which is more acceptable in the United States. We therefore have two men who say they want to change everything, for whom all debates are about them personally, and who prefer not to negotiate but to have their own way — by force if necessary. This explains why each has fans or groupies in their respective countries, terms that fit better than the archaic concept of partisan supporters. And there is another similarity: beyond the ways in which the two men rose to power and now exercise it, they have broken new ground in defining the presidential couple. Trump changes wives so as always to have one that is young. Macron flouts convention in his own way, outdoing Napoleon, who was a good ten years younger than the Empress Josephine (though we do not know Josephine’s exact age).

Beyond the displays of camaraderie between the two couples (Brigitte Macron calls Melania Trump a friend), and beyond the requirements of politics and showbusiness, there seems to be a certain authentic complicity between these two outsized egos from either side of the Atlantic, and this provides a snapshot of what politics has become today: a reality show.

Op-ed published in the June 2018 issue of France-Amérique