Subscribe
14-july-paris-parade-american-soldiers
American troops on the Champs-Elysées for the Bastille Day parade on July 14, 2017.
©PO2 Michael McNabb/U.S. Department of Defense

Trump and Macron’s Toy Soldiers

February 8th, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)
#, #, #, #, #

After staring wide-eyed at the July 14 parade on the Champs-Elysées last year, Donald Trump now wishes to organize his own in Washington.

Many wonder as to the reason behind the American president’s decision. Is he looking to prove the military might of the United States? Few doubt it, allies and adversaries alike. And given the similar events that have taken place in Moscow, Beijing, and Pyongyang, this parade is more likely to reveal a feeling of insecurity on America’s part. This military show of strength will surely damage the image of the United States, a nation more popular abroad for its democracy, capacity for innovation, and entertainment industries than its missiles. Parading the armed forces would in fact reduce U.S. influence and bring its power down to the same level as miliary dictator [...]

Subscribers Only

To be able to access this article,
log in or subscribe to France-Amérique.

Related

  • Donald Trump Wants “A Parade Like the One in France”Donald Trump Wants “A Parade Like the One in France” The Pentagon has confirmed it is preparing a military parade similar to the French Bastille Day celebration, at the behest of the American president. The project has come under fire from a […] Posted in News
  • Trump Makes Merry in ParisTrump Makes Merry in Paris Donald Trump was Emmanuel Macron’s guest of honor at the July 14 celebrations in Paris, and seems to have forgotten the advice of his friend “Jim.” The American president has fallen back […] Posted in Opinion