©Zsolt Szigetvary/European Pressphoto Agency

US Team Wins Bocuse d’Or, the Olympics of Gastronomy

January 27th, 2017 by Elise Quinio
It’s a first for the United States!

On Wednesday, January 25, American chef Mathew Peters and commis chef Harrison Turone won the Bocuse d’Or — the equivalent of a Super Bowl or an Academy Award — at an international cooking competition held in Lyon, France, since 1983.

