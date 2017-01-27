US Team Wins Bocuse d’Or, the Olympics of Gastronomy

January 27th, 2017 by Elise Quinio



It’s a first for the United States!

On Wednesday, January 25, American chef Mathew Peters and commis chef Harrison Turone won the Bocuse d’Or — the equivalent of a Super Bowl or an Academy Award — at an international cooking competition held in Lyon, France, since 1983.

Here is the first theme on plates dish from team USA ! #bocusedor #bocusedor30 pic.twitter.com/L7yaKqgcRJ — Bocuse d’Or Official (@Bocusedor) 25 janvier 2017

Here is the first theme on a tray from team USA ! #bocusedor #bocusedor30 pic.twitter.com/aYNr1Zjepv — Bocuse d’Or Official (@Bocusedor) 25 janvier 2017