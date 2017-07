July 17th, 2017 by France-Amérique



Inspired by President Trump’s visit to Paris, Fox News went to the Jersey Shore and asked beach-goers questions about Bastille Day and French culture. The answers are, hum, interesting.

Watch the video below to hear the answer to questions like “Who was Napoleon?”, “What is your favorite French food?”, and “Trump is France commemorating the 100th anniversary of which war?” (hint, it’s not the Cold War!).