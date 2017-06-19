Where to Celebrate la Fête de la Musique in North America?

June 19th, 2017 by France-Amérique



On June 21, 750 cities in 120 countries will participate in Make Music Day, or “Fête de la Musique.” Originating in France, this festival was created by French Cultural Minister Jack Lang in 1982 to be an annual celebration of music in its most welcoming form.

Free for the public and open to musicians of any genre or skill level, the citywide musical performances that shut down the streets of Paris have now been adopted by many communities around the world. Here’s our list of events in the United States and in Canada that will pay homage to their French origins.*

Boston, Massachusetts

Various locations

As part of Boston’s Make Music Day celebration, French guitarist Bertrand Laurence will be playing at the Boston Center for the Arts Plaza.

Calgary, Alberta

Alliance Française de Calgary

On June 23, Calgary will celebrate music and the opening of the new Alliance Française location.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Public Gardens

An open mic hosted by the Alliance Française d’Halifax will take place outdoors in the evening.

Miami, Florida

Various locations

This is the 20th year that a Fête de la Musique has taken place in Miami. There will be a two-night free festival that showcases different genres all around the city.

Montréal, Quebec

Rougier

The event is organized by the Union Française de Montréal and takes place in the newly opened performance hall Rougier. DJs will be playing throughout the night to keep guests dancing and partying.

New York, New York

Various locations

A special performance of French composer Gérard Grisey’s Le Noir de L’Etoile will take place at the American Museum of Natural History. Additionally, French-American Restaurant Perrine will host a street food festival inspired by Paris’ Le Marais district and many French contemporary artists will perform on Central Parks’ Summer Stage including renowned French DJ Wax Tailor.

Providence, Rhode Island

Alliance Française de Providence

This potluck-style fête will feature all styles of musical entertainment including the Alliance Française Chorus, Beethoven, and Magnolia the Cajun Band.

Roswell, Georgia

Alliance Française Roswell

An evening of French music, wine and snacks.

San Francisco, California

Alliance Française de San Francisco

The Alliance Française will welcome ten artists and bands at its townhouse on Bush Street.

San Diego, California

Balboa Park

The event is co-sponsored by the Alliance Française de San Diego and other local French groups.

Toronto, Ontario

Harbourfront Centre

Alliance Française de Toronto and Franco-Fête will co-host this festival at the Harbourfront Centre, featuring local Cajun music band Swamperella.

West Chester, Pennsylvania

La Baguette Magique

This local French pastry shop will be hosting concerts and open jam sessions: don’t forget to bring your own instrument!

Washington, D.C.

Dupont Circle

The festival will feature French carnival games like pétanque and chamboule-tout.

*Many other festivals inspired by Fête de la Musique will take place in cities all over North America. They can be found at makemusicday.org.