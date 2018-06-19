Where to Celebrate la Fête de la Musique in the U.S.?

June 19th, 2018 by France-Amérique



On the first day of Summer, 750 cities in 120 countries will participate in Make Music Day, or “Fête de la Musique.” Originating in France, this festival was created by French Minister of Culture Jack Lang in 1982 to be an annual celebration of music in its most welcoming form.

Free for the public and open to musicians of any genre or skill level, the citywide musical performances that shut down the streets of Paris have now been adopted by many communities around the world. Here’s our list of events in the United States that will pay homage to their French origins.*

Alliance Française de San Francisco, California

Community Music Center of Boston, Massachusetts

Main Beach, Laguna Beach, California

Marshall Gallery of Fine Art, Scottsdale, Arizona

North Beach Bandshell, Miami Beach, Florida

SummerStage at Central Park, New York





*Many other festivals inspired by la Fête de la Musique will take place in cities all over North America. They can be found at makemusicday.org.