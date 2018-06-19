Where to Celebrate la Fête de la Musique in the U.S.?

On the first day of Summer, 750 cities in 120 countries will participate in Make Music Day, or “Fête de la Musique.” Originating in France, this festival was created by French Minister of Culture Jack Lang in 1982 to be an annual celebration of music in its most welcoming form.
Free for the public and open to musicians of any genre or skill level, the citywide musical performances that shut down the streets of Paris have now been adopted by many communities around the world. Here’s our list of events in the United States that will pay homage to their French origins.*
Alliance Française de San Francisco, California
Community Music Center of Boston, Massachusetts
Main Beach, Laguna Beach, California
Marshall Gallery of Fine Art, Scottsdale, Arizona
North Beach Bandshell, Miami Beach, Florida
SummerStage at Central Park, New York
*Many other festivals inspired by la Fête de la Musique will take place in cities all over North America. They can be found at makemusicday.org.
