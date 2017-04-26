Who’s Your French President?

April 26th, 2017 by France-Amérique



Who would you vote for in the final round of the French presidential election? Pretend you’re French and chose wisely!

The French presidential election is now down to two candidates: Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron. Considering the unsettling parallels between the recent American election and the current French election, France-Amérique invites its American readers to weigh in. Check in soon for the results!

Please note, your vote will remain anonymous.

Check the results of our first poll and compare them with the official results!