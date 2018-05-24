French Bread by New French Citizens

May 24th, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Bakers of Maghrebi origin are increasingly renowned in France as they appropriate and preserve one of the nation’s oldest traditions: the baguette.

Far from the political debates on immigration currently holding the public’s attention in France and the United States, new French citizens are spontaneously finding their place in society with little trouble. This trend was spectacularly highlighted with the publication of the results for the Grand Prix de la Meilleure Baguette, a list of the ten best bakers in Paris. Five of the ten artisans had Maghrebi names that left no one guessing as to their origins. The winner was a certain Mahmoud M’Seddi, a baker of Tunisian origin. And another French-Tunisian baker won the competition last year.

What could be more French than the baguette? And yet the people now baking and selling them are immigrants from Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia. There are a few reasons as to why. Artisanal baking is a highly demanding profession that implies working through the night to ensure the baguettes are ready at dawn. There are hardly any Franco-French people prepared to accept these conditions. Most traditional bakers have therefore retired or are happy enough selling industrial bread. These mass-produced baguettes are thawed and sometimes cooked on-site. The dough contains synthetic yeast instead of the usual natural ingredient and is distributed in bulk by lorries. As you might expect, the result is mediocre.

For immigrants looking to integrate into French society, there is therefore a market to be exploited. What’s more, the premises are available at reasonable prices. Young Maghrebi men and women looking for respectable jobs are now becoming bakery apprentices. And while no one can deny it is hard work, it is paid fairly and staff are protected from unemployment as the Parisian demand for bread is showing no signs of wavering. By kneading and working according to the ancient codes, these new French people are becoming true French people. A cycle of immigration that has always existed, both in France and the United States.