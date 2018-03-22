French Cuisine No Longer the Big Cheese

March 22nd, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



This week, we learned simultaneously that the world’s best camembert is from Quebec, and that more hamburgers are sold in France than the traditional jambon-beurre ham sandwiches.

If we are to believe the results of a cheese competition organized by local producers in Wisconsin, the world’s best camembert is called Extra, and is made in Saint-Hyacinthe in Quebec. While the news was relayed by news agencies and the media, it has left some with a bad taste in their mouths. How can a camembert be authentic if it is produced so far away from its native Normandy? The award is all the more surprising given that Extra is made using pasteurized milk — sacrilege in France, as this prevents the cheese from “ripening.” But let’s be good sports and see this Quebecer cousin as an homage to the original camembert.

However, the very same week, French gastronomy came under attack once again. According to a study by Parisian market research firm Gira Conseil, the French consumed more hamburgers than jambon-beurre (ham and butter) sandwiches for the first time ever in 2017. To make matters worse, two thirds of these hamburgers were served in traditional restaurants, and not in fast-food outlets such as McDonald’s. Should the French be worried?

If we continue to be good sports, we have to admit that while hamburgers are not always excellent, the quality of sandwiches is generally poor. The French are merely reacting to the rise of sub-par, mass-produced baguettes, pasteurized butter, and reformed ham. However, when you order a hamburger and fries, what you see is largely what you get. The fall of the traditional sandwich is therefore less a triumph of U.S. fast food than a sign of France’s declining national bistro culture.

Is this the end of the bistro? Indeed it is, thanks to high taxes and social security contributions. Meanwhile, hamburgers are in fine health because their producers have industrialized their methods in order to meet the demands of the French government. It is quite ironic that the French taxman has managed to kill off the jambon-beurre and replace it with a hamburger. But this is the economic truth behind the culinary substitution.

Fortunately, we can seek solace in one of the 1,400 McDonald’s restaurants in France by ordering a McCamembert — the best of both worlds, or perhaps the worst. It all depends on your view of globalization.