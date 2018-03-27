Is Facebook Bad for Our Health?

March 27th, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The scandal surrounding Cambridge Analytica, a company accused of using the personal data of 50 million Facebook users to positively influence Donald Trump’s electoral campaign, has rekindled a longstanding debate: Is it time to #deleteFacebook?

You are in front of your computer screen. You connect to the internet and prepare to type something on your keyboard. You think you are alone, in total privacy. If you are interacting with someone, it is someone of your choosing. But in fact, you should imagine you are totally exposed to the eyes of the public, that everything you write and search for will be known and heard by everyone, and that an almost indelible trace of your online activity will remain forever.

We know all of this, but we are quick to forget it. It is in effect very difficult to imagine that any real semblance of a private life ends the moment we make a call on a cell phone or access the internet. We are also used to said services being free. There is no longer any need to buy stamps before sending messages. It costs nothing to search for information, nor to enjoy a vast range of entertainment on our screens. And with little more than an account on Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media platform, access to the entire world is also free of charge. Or so it seems. We read newspapers and books online, generally without paying the writers or the publishers. We now take this apparently free offer for granted, although in a more regulated world it would be seen as pure piracy, in every sense of the term.

However, this free access is artificial, and comes at a price: we sell the operators of these search engines and social media our personalities, tastes, desires, weaknesses, and fantasies. Said operators collect this data and use it to build our personal profiles, which are then sold to merchants capable of exploiting our characteristics, or even to political agencies who attempt to push us to vote for certain candidates. Donald Trump used this particular method, but so did the Russian propaganda services, and those campaigning for and against Brexit in Britain. What’s more, the lack of an explicit contract between we as internet users and those who exploit our data makes it hard to decide what is legal and what is not.

Some may contradict me by saying this contract does exist. When we use a search engine such as Google, or when we join the Facebook community, a message written somewhere at the bottom of our screens informs us that we have to accept the rules of the game. A Faustian pact in which we renounce our right to a private life. We accept the deal with a mere click, without poring over the details or signing in blood. Even Mephistopheles himself has gone virtual. And when we are suddenly overwhelmed by ads targeting our wants and needs, we grow exasperated. When we are plagued with political messages that play on our leanings, we are affronted. But we have signed a virtual pact with a virtual Mephistopheles. Is it serious? And if so, what are we to do?

There is no denying the internet is an effective commercial and political propaganda machine, as it costs far less than printed advertisements. Does that mean we are now more manipulated by advertising than in the past? Certain economists and sociologists in the 1960s — John Kenneth Galbraith in particular — claimed we had become playthings for the admen. This fiendish theory has now been abandoned. Regardless of the form it takes, advertising reveals our desires far more than it inspires them. The handful of studies on Trump’s presidential campaign have shown that Facebook was flooded by fake news designed to paint the now-POTUS in a favorable light. But they also indicated that checking Facebook was not the reason his supporters voted for him. Let us not exaggerate the power of social media platforms, which act more as echo chambers than creators of authentic sentiment.

However, the question remains: what are we to do? We can go without the internet and delete our Facebook and Twitter accounts. But we could also stop using central heating and plane travel. It is up to each of us to calculate the cost of renouncing our private lives in exchange for new ways of communicating. We can also demand that the contract between operators and users be clearer, better defined, with options in the same way as an insurance contract, and with warnings in the same way as medication.

We can also, and above all, apply self-discipline and learn to control ourselves when using new media. We should constantly remember that most information in circulation has not been checked (this goes for Wikipedia as well), and that everything we say will be heard and archived almost inalterably and perpetually. This last point is an important one. The “right to be forgotten” — via the deletion of all our data — which is starting to gain ground in Europe, should be simple and automatic, carried out upon request. We still have some way to go, however. Finally, with regard to our children, I suggest that every screen, whether computer, tablet, or smartphone, should clearly, boldly feature the warning, “Beware, Danger.”