Macron, the Vocabulary of a Generation

May 9th, 2017 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



By voting en masse for Emmanuel Macron, French people living in the United States chose a politician who is like them: business-minded, dynamic and open to the world.

Has Emmanuel Macron been granted a true, popular mandate driven by his personality and his manifesto, or was he elected by default? The answer is probably both. The French presidential election bore a striking resemblance to a shooting gallery; Hamon eliminated Valls in the primary elections, as Fillon beat Juppé and Sarkozy. Macron then eliminated Fillon before winning against Le Pen.

But Macron’s spectacular victory cannot be boiled down to a simple rejection of the other candidate. He also embodies renewal and uniqueness in French political history, not only by his age, but also by his not-left, not-right stances positioned between social and classic liberal. Macron speaks with the vocabulary of a generation — French people living in the United States are ample proof of that. Their enormous support for the new president from the very first round is not a rejection of the other candidates, but a positive choice for a politician who is like them: business-minded, dynamic, open to the world, and freed from old ideological rags.

This changing France mirrors Macron, although this is not a guarantee of success, as reactionary forces are powerful and organized on both the far left and the far right. Macron is simply the president, and the president alone cannot change society. At least we can hope that he will accompany the positive transformations within French society, where his predecessors strove to restrain them.