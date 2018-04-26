The Baguette Embraces France’s Diversity

April 26th, 2018 by Steven Kaplan (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Mahmoud M’Seddi is the best baker in Paris. For the second year in a row, a baker of Maghrebin descent has won the Baguette Grand Prix of the city of Paris. ”The French national bread scene is now undeniably multicolored,” approved American historian and French bread expert Steven Kaplan.

An annual competition to make the best baguette in the French capital takes place every April. Officially named the Grand prix de la baguette de tradition française de la ville de Paris, the event celebrates the expertise and virtuosity of its laureates, who are judged according to strict criteria. The winner receives a check for 4,000 euros, and the right to supply the Elysée Palace with bread for one year. The jury’s decision is based on factors such as how well the baguette is cooked, the taste, the interior, and the aroma.

And it just so happens that candidates do not have to be “pure French” to become contributors to and masters of this heritage. Four of the first ten bakers in the 2018 rankings are of Maghrebin descent. Mahmoud M’Seddi, who was born in Paris of Tunisian parents and works at a bakery in the 14th arrondissement, placed first. In light of recent violent debates surrounding the meaning of “Frenchness,” it is joyously ironic to analyze this investment in one of the most powerful symbols of French culture (the French themselves purchase 10 billion baguettes per year) as the global representation of popular French gastronomy.

According to observers with close ties to the flour and bread sectors, including millers and sales representatives, some 40% of bakers in inner-Paris are of Maghrebin descent. And this figure can be as high as 50% across the Ile-de-France region. In my role as a simple, veteran bread consumer — having spent almost 20 years visiting around ten bakeries every week — I have noticed a significant change in historically Franco-French or even Franco-Norman recruitment. The same trends can be seen in the records of changes in business assets.

It would be no exaggeration to say that a veritable revolution is taking place, but no one wants to talk about it. Millers are the best-placed to notice this transformation, and were worried when it began. At a time when good bread was poised to return after a 25-year struggle, and the millers’ efforts appeared on the cusp of paying dividends, would the newcomers be able to make good French bread according to the new requirements of the baguette de tradition? Another worry, and one that was even more difficult to express, was the reaction of consumers — particularly in the bourgeois neighborhoods.

“Occupying a particularly French culinary territory”

In reality, the transition went relatively smoothly. There is a varying quality offered by those who make baguettes de tradition in every bakery, regardless of their origins. The other day I visited a bakery run by an artisan of Maghrebin descent in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. He showed me an interesting method for high hydration which he used to create delicately crusted and deliciously aromatic baguettes. This young man, like so many of his fellow bakers, is in search of excellence. Some of the newcomers have no experience, or have converted from other professions, but they are often steeped in an intense culture of bread from their native countries. And their bakeries have not seen a drop in custom. The latest arrivals on the baguette scene have succeeded in occupying a particularly French culinary territory. Some bakers of Maghrebin descent manage several bakeries, often thanks to unique financing systems offered by their network of contacts and families rather than by banks.

A young man of Tunisian descent, 24, boasting the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de France title, won the Baguette Grand Prix as early as 2008, after winning a similar award for the best croissant the year before. In 2013, a Franco-Tunisian man won the prize for the best baguette. And between the two, a Frenchman of Senegalese descent broke all records by winning it twice. The world is changing, right down to its most tightly closed microcosms.

The French national bread scene is now undeniably multicolored. I feel the time has come for this Maghrebin presence — which is a real asset for France and an invigorating catalyst for the bread world — to come out of the shadows. The list of winners from the 2018 competition shows that baking — a flourishing profession and even a lucrative one for those who invest themselves passionately – is a powerful way of deliberate, successful and happy integration. What better example of a peaceful, enriched France than one of the most traditional cultural aspects of its identity?

Steven L. Kaplan is an American historian specialized in the history of bread. He splits his time between France and the United States, and teaches in both countries: at Cornell University (New York) and at the Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines University (near Paris). He has authored a number of academic works on French bread from the 18th century up to the modern day, as well as books for the general public such as Le retour du bon pain (Perrin, 2002). His recent study Raisonner sur les blés : Essais sur les Lumières économiques was published last August by Fayard.