The King’s Cake

January 3rd, 2018 by Jean-Luc Toula-Breysse (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Since January 2017, France-Amérique explores each month the history and the traditions behind a famous French pastry or candy. On the first Sunday of January, France celebrates the Epiphany by sharing a Galette des Rois — a King's Cake.

There are countless stories, legends, mysteries and unexpected anecdotes surrounding this emblematic French cake, an irresistible, sweet delight open to a whole host of interpretations! In central and northern France above the Loire — a formerly royal river whose banks are still home to many remarkable châteaux — the Galette de Rois (King’s Cake) is made with puff pastry and enjoyed plain or filled. In southern France, the Occitan lands, this delicacy takes the form of a brioche couronne known as a “Couronne de Provence”, and [...]