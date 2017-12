Vol Air France 447 : les noms de 206 victimes connus

The 2024 Olympics, a Godsend for the Paris Banlieues? Citylab Paris will host the 2024 summer Olympic Games. The head of the International Olympic Committee sees the event as "a win-win situation" and Emmanuel Macron has called it a "victory." But how will France benefit from hosting the Games? The 1900 Olympics resulted in the construction of several famous Parisian monuments such as the Grand Palais and the Petit Palais....

Is the 2008 Crisis Responsible for the “French Tech” Boom? Bloomberg The development of France’s technological sector was certainly not sparked by the election of Emmanuel Macron. Long overshadowed by England and Germany, the emerging “French Tech” is now thought to have begun with the 2008 crisis and the burst of the dot-com bubble. Young French graduates are now spurning traditional industries and civil-service jobs in favor of innovation and start-up...